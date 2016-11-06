WPR airs congressional debate Monday

Wisconsin Public Radio airs the one-hour debate at 7 p.m. Monday.

Three-term incumbent Republican Congressman Sean Duffy faces off with Rice Lake Democrat and educator Mary Hoeft. The debate was held Friday at Hayward High School.

The two candidates answered questions from a panel on issues, including education, northern Wisconsin’s economy, health care, government regulation and more.

The panel included Regan Kohler with the Sawyer County Record, Scott Klohn with WRLS-FM, and Sherry Beckman with the Hayward Lakes Convention and Visitors Bureau. James Bolen, director of the Cable Area Chamber of Commerce, moderated the debate.

The program will be broadcast KUWS 91.3 FM in Superior and WUWS 90.9 FM in Ashland.

