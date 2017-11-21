Search
    EPA provides water infrastructure funding

    By Forum News Service Today at 1:48 p.m.
    Sherri Eddleblute, right, project manager for the new water treatment plant, and Grand Forks city councilman Bret Weber discuss the construction of the new Grand Forks Water Treatment plant during a tour of the site. At center is Melanie Parvey, Water Works Director. Eric Hylden / Forum News Service file photo

    BISMARCK — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded the state of North Dakota almost $15 million for water infrastructure projects, the agency said Tuesday, Nov. 21.

    The projects are also funded with a state match, repayments from prior loans and interest earnings. Among the projects targeted for the loans are the Grand Forks water treatment plant, the replacement of sewer lines and construction of stormwater control projects in Larimore and Jamestown's efforts to improve a wastewater treatment plant.

    The $14.7 million was awarded to the state Department of Health from two federal-state partnership programs.

