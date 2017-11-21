EPA provides water infrastructure funding
BISMARCK — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded the state of North Dakota almost $15 million for water infrastructure projects, the agency said Tuesday, Nov. 21.
The projects are also funded with a state match, repayments from prior loans and interest earnings. Among the projects targeted for the loans are the Grand Forks water treatment plant, the replacement of sewer lines and construction of stormwater control projects in Larimore and Jamestown's efforts to improve a wastewater treatment plant.
The $14.7 million was awarded to the state Department of Health from two federal-state partnership programs.