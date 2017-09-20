Search underway for missing hunter in Nemadji Forest
Law enforcement officers are searching for a lost hunter in the Nemadji Forest.
At approximately 6:44 a.m. Tuesday, the Pine County Sheriff's Office (Minnesota) received a call of a lost hunter in the Nemadji Forest, according to a post on the Superior Police Department’s Facebook page.
The 61-year-old-male was last seen wearing long pants, a long sleeve shirt with orange on the shoulders and an orange vest. A search is currently being conducted in the Nemadji Forest north of Kingsdale Road along the Wisconsin border.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 629-8380 or Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (715) 394-4432.