Prison system releases sex offender
The Superior Police Department announced a sex offender is scheduled to be released today.
Dean Allen Swenson, 36, was convicted of false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, and bail jumping in October 2015. He was convicted previously of second-degree sexual assault of a child in August 2009.
Swenson will be living in the 1600 block of North 19th Street in Superior. He is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 171 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He will be on GPS monitoring with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. For information, call the corrections field supervisor at (715) 392-7915. For an emergency, call 911.