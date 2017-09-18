Brule River landing reopens
The boat landing at the mouth of the Bois Brule River on Lake Superior in the Brule River State Forest has reopened.
High Lake Superior water levels and wave action had caused the road leading to the boat landing to erode, causing its closure last month. Temporary road stabilization work has allowed the road to reopen, according to a Friday release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The road has been narrowed to one lane, but visitors are now able to access the boat launch, which is a popular take-out for people who have paddled the river to its mouth at Lake Superior.
For more information about the Brule River State Forest, search the Department of Natural Resources website, dnr.wi.gov, and search keywords "Brule River." For information about canoeing or kayaking the Bois Brule River, click on the link for "paddling."