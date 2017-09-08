Lane closures begin Monday on Bong Bridge
Motorists can expect alternating lane closures onboth the Duluth- and Superior-bound lanes of the Bong Bridge beginning Monday.
Bridge maintenance will be taking place for the next three weeks, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The operation will include alternating left and right lane closures in both directions between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. through the week of Sept. 25.
Width restrictions will be in place. Loads should not be wider than 10 feet.
MnDOT urged drivers to use caution when traveling through the work area.