Tour follows footsteps of journalist MacQuarrie

With 110 miles to tour, the group is encouraged to carpool. Bring a four-passenger or bigger vehicle if you can; be prepared to pay the driver gas money if you carpool. Bring water and snacks. The group will stop for lunch at noon.

This is a rain or shine event, so participants should dress accordingly. Only two stops have any off-road walking involved.

The group will return to the boat landing by 4 p.m. after stopping at Yellow Lake, Little Bass Lake, the Riverside landing on the St. Croix River, Crotte Creek on Douglas County Highway M, Douglas County Wildlife Area, Stucky Landing on the St. Croix flowage, the Buckhorn Tavern in Gordon for lunch, Minong park, Beartrack Lake and Shallow Bay.

MacQuarrie was a journalist for the Milwaukee Journal and a resident of northwest Wisconsin. The tour will be led by hosts who will explain how MacQuarrie shaped outdoor sporting ethics and love for nature, barrens, wildlife and the Northwest Sands.