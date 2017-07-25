Gordon man killed in Ashland County motorcycle crash
A Gordon man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in Ashland County.
Jay Ronald Young, 72, was traveling northbound on County Highway GG, two miles south of Mellen, when his motorcycle left the roadway, crossed the gravel shoulder and crashed down an embankment, according to Ashland County Sheriff Michael Brennan.
Young was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Brennan’s release. The fatal crash occurred at about 1:46 p.m.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office.