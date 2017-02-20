Superior man sentenced for child pornography

Todd Charles Gronseth, 33, was arrested in May. Authorities said investigators from the Lake Superior Forensic Technology and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force downloaded known child pornography from Gronseth and used that information to obtain a search warrant for Gronseth's residence.

Gronseth admitted to both possessing and producing child pornography, along with the repeated sexual assault of a child, authorities said.

Judge George Glonek said at Friday’s sentencing that “this case and this situation involves the ultimate betrayal,” WDIO reported.

A tearful Gronseth apologized for what he had done, WDIO reported.

"I ended up as the bad guy and I cannot change that for anything. I now have to pay for that for the rest of my life," he told the court.