Lake Nebagamon man arrested following stabbing

Ten minutes later, a third party called 911 to direct officers to a residence on Wangerin Road in Lake Nebagamon where a person was bleeding to death. The caller also identified a suspect by name.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the residence with Gold Cross Ambulance and Lake Nebagamon first responders. They located a 47-year-old Duluth man bleeding and crawling in the driveway. He was transported to a Duluth hospital. His condition is unknown at the time, but he was able to be interviewed to determine what happened.

The suspect, a 49-year-old Lake Nebagamon man, fled the residence in a vehicle and was taken into custody nearby at 11:16 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.