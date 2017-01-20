Freezing rain advisory issued for parts of the Northland

Motorists are urged to remain vigilant for rapidly changing road conditions in and around the Lake Nebagamon and Solon Springs areas due to iced over secondary roads.

Dozens of vehicles, including a highway department salt truck, have been reported in ditches in and around Lake Nebagamon and Solon Springs.

"Travel is not advised in and around the Lake Nebagamon and Solon Springs areas due to iced-over secondary roads," officials said. "Dozens of vehicles have been reported in ditches in these areas ... including a Highway Department salt/sand truck."

A freezing rain advisory is in effect through noon for central and southern St. Louis, Carlton, Douglas, Pine, Itasca, Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Sawyer, Washburn and Burnett counties, the National Weather Service reported.

"Light rain and drizzle spreading through parts of central and northeast Minnesota, as well as northwest Wisconsin, will result in some icing on road surfaces. Even though air temperatures are slightly above freezing, road temperatures across the area are below or near the freezing mark," the Weather Service reported.

Icing is taking place on roads in the advisory area, the Weather Service reported, and there have been reports of spinouts. Conditions should improve as temperatures rise this afternoon.

Light rain, freezing rain and snow is expected to continue across the entire region into Saturday.