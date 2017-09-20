Cloquet man pleads guilty to stalking joggers in West Duluth

Tyler Rodney Stohlberg, 21, pleaded guilty to two gross misdemeanor counts of stalking and one misdemeanor count of indecent exposure last week in State District Court in Duluth.

Stohlberg told Duluth police that he pursued the women while on his way to work on multiple occasions in April and May, according to court documents. Authorities said Stohlberg pursued at least two women — one in a vehicle and one on foot — and exposed himself in at least one of the cases.

Under a plea agreement, Stohlberg is expected to receive a probationary sentence that will not include any additional jail time; he was released from custody after posting a bond several days after his May arrest. He also would need to comply with a psychosexual evaluation and other conditions.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 1 before 6th Judicial District Judge Dale Harris.

According to a criminal complaint:

The first victim reported that she was jogging along 63rd Avenue West near Keene Creek Park at 6:30 a.m. on May 10 when an older black car pulled up next to her and stopped.

The woman told police that the driver was masturbating and that she attempted to ignore him and continue her run. She altered her route, but the man continued to follow her, pulling up in front of her and then slamming on the brakes so she would have to go past him.

The driver eventually stopped following her. She described the suspect to police as a white man wearing an orange construction vest.

The next day, another woman reported that she was running down Mike Colalillo Drive just after 6 a.m. when a black Alero driven by a white male wearing an orange construction vest pulled up beside her and stopped.

The driver kept following her and she started running toward the Menards parking lot in an effort to get to a public area. She said the driver got out of the car and briefly chased her on foot before disappearing.

Based on the information, police were able to identify Stohlberg as a suspect. Police said he admitted to both incidents during an interview. Stohlberg told police that he noticed the women on his way to work and that he found them attractive.

In the first case, he said he exposed himself to the jogger "with the hopes that she would eventually show interest in him." In the second, he said he just wanted to talk to the woman. He admitted that she was "probably freaked out" when he started chasing her on foot, so he gave up.

Police said Stohlberg also admitted to an April incident that was not previously reported in which he "engaged in this same behavior" with a female victim in the area of 56th Avenue West.