Case connected to 2014 murder wraps up

They followed five murder cases from the beginning, watching one end with acquittal and the other four nab hefty prison sentences.

Last week, they were back in the courtroom to watch as the final person charged in connection with the death of Garth Velin was sentenced.

Alaysha Serene Phillips, 46, of Superior pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer. Her sentence was deferred for a year as part of an agreement.

If Phillips commits no new crimes and keeps her address updated with the court through July 14, 2018, the charge would be amended to a county ordinance violation. The $493 in court costs paid would be the only sentence.

If Phillips does not comply with the deferred judgment of conviction agreement, she would face a maximum penalty of nine months in jail and a $10,000 fine.

The felony charge against Phillips, aiding a felon, was dismissed.

The charges were connected to a cell phone belonging to Phillips' daughter, Teah, 19, who was the driver for the botched robbery attempt that led to the fatal shooting.

Teah Phillips is serving a 12 and a half year prison sentence after pleading guilty in April of 2016 to party to attempted armed robbery with use of force.

Following Teah Phillips' arrest, police searched for her cell phone and questioned Alaysha Phillips about it. After a search warrant was served, the phone was found in the glove box of Alaysha Phillips' car.

The Velins spoke prior to sentencing, requesting that Alaysha Phillips be given jail time.

"The crime we are talking about today, really is murder," Paul Velin said in his statement. "Everyone that had a part became involved in murder."

Shooter Chance William Andrews, who was 17 at the time, is serving a 25-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in June of 2015 to felony murder and no contest to unrelated battery and threat charges.

Brothers Kane Michael Robinson, 22, and Dallas Eugene Robinson, 21, were both found guilty of party to felony murder by Douglas County juries in June of 2015 and June of 2016, respectively. They were each sentenced to 18 years in prison.