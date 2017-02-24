Bemidji police investigating shooting at Enbridge building

According to a news release from Enbridge’s communications supervisor Shannon Gustafson, Enbridge employees arrived at the office on Wednesday morning and discovered the shots. No one was injured and police are investigating the incident as a drive-by shooting, Gustafson said.

“This incident was reckless and extremely dangerous,” Gustafson said in the release. “This criminal activity puts people at risk. Enbridge takes this activity very seriously and fully supports the prosecution of all of those involved.”

Bemidji police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.