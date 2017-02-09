Kaukauna approves sexting citation ordinance

Assistant Police Chief Jamie Graff said that before this ordinance, the Kaukauna Police Department had two options: talk to the parents, or refer the teen to the district attorney for felony child pornography charges.

Now officers can issue citations as long as a case doesn’t involve threats or peer pressure, which could lead to more serious charges.

Graff said that the department deals with complaints about sexting once a week and he hears from parents who want to show their child that there are consequences for sharing explicit pictures of themselves and their peers.

If a teen is issued a citation under the Kaukauna ordinance, parents can either pay the ticket or bring their child to municipal court.

