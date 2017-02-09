Kaukauna approves sexting citation ordinance
Rachael Vasquez
Wisconsin Public Radio
City officials in Kaukauna, near Appleton, approved an ordinance Tuesday that gives police the option to issue tickets to minors caught sexting — sharing sexually explicit images of each other on mobile devices.
Assistant Police Chief Jamie Graff said that before this ordinance, the Kaukauna Police Department had two options: talk to the parents, or refer the teen to the district attorney for felony child pornography charges.
Now officers can issue citations as long as a case doesn’t involve threats or peer pressure, which could lead to more serious charges.
Graff said that the department deals with complaints about sexting once a week and he hears from parents who want to show their child that there are consequences for sharing explicit pictures of themselves and their peers.
If a teen is issued a citation under the Kaukauna ordinance, parents can either pay the ticket or bring their child to municipal court.
