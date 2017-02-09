Weather Forecast

Close

    Kaukauna approves sexting citation ordinance

    Posted Today at 10:47 a.m.

    Rachael Vasquez

    Wisconsin Public Radio

    City officials in Kaukauna, near Appleton, approved an ordinance Tuesday that gives police the option to issue tickets to minors caught sexting — sharing sexually explicit images of each other on mobile devices. 

    Assistant Police Chief Jamie Graff said that before this ordinance, the Kaukauna Police Department had two options: talk to the parents, or refer the teen to the district attorney for felony child pornography charges.

    Now officers can issue citations as long as a case doesn’t involve threats or peer pressure, which could lead to more serious charges.

    Graff said that the department deals with complaints about sexting once a week and he hears from parents who want to show their child that there are consequences for sharing explicit pictures of themselves and their peers.

    If a teen is issued a citation under the Kaukauna ordinance, parents can either pay the ticket or bring their child to municipal court.

    Wisconsin Public Radio, © Copyright 2017, Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Educational Communications Board. More WPR news is available on KUWS-FM 91.3 or wpr.org.

    Explore related topics:NewscrimecourtsPolice
    Advertisement
    randomness