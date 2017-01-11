Smith is being held on a probation hold in Minnesota. Once that hold has been disposed of, Fruehauf stated, an extradition hearing will be held to bring him to Wisconsin for an initial court appearance on the charges.

Kyle Androsky, 21, was killed the morning of Jan. 1 in an alley behind Third Base Bar. His brother, David Androsky Jr., suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to the criminal complaint provided by Fruehauf, a witness saw Kyle Androsky arguing with several black males in the alley. The argument became physical. The witness saw one of the men, who he later identified as Smith, with a gun pointed in the air. As he ran back toward the Capri Bar, the witness heard gunshots.

Smith was arrested on a probation violation in St. Louis County on Jan. 4, according to the complaint. He has two additional open cases in Douglas County Circuit Court for resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping and violating a foreign protection order. One of the court files lists a Superior address for Smith; the other a Duluth address.

The Superior Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff’s Department continue to investigate the Jan. 1 incident.

Two Gofundme sites have been set up for the family. According to the Kyle & David Androsky Support Fund site, David Androsky was released from the hospital and made it home Sunday, a day earlier than expected.

“Lots of pain and healing in the future but for now, some happiness!” posted his brother, Sheldon Sabbatini.