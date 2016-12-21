Police investigate deaths of two found in yard
Superior police are investigating the death of two people found outside their Butler Park home.
According to a release from Superior Police Capt. Thomas Champaigne, it appears no one else was involved in the incident.
Police were called to the residence at about 10:29 a.m. and found the two people who live at the residence dead outside. Detectives and evidence technicians were called to evaluate and process the scene. The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s office was called and arranged for autopsies.
The incident remains under investigation.