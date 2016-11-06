One in custody after stabbing in Superior

The Superior Police Department responded to a report of two men in an altercation behind Builder's Saloon, 619 Tower Avenue, "which ended with one of the parties slitting the throat of the other," Captain Thomas Champaigne said. Both men were taken to an area hospital, and one was later booked into the Douglas County Jail pending a charge of attempted first degree intentional homicide, Champaigne said.

The News Tribune generally does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.

Authorities have not named the victim, or given any details regarding his condition.