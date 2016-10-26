Family of 4 found safe, but parents arrested

A Minneapolis resident spotted the parents and their two children, ages 4 and 7, behind a building and called police, Lakeville police said in a news release.

The parents — Zachariah Daniel Wilson, 38, and Angela Dee Robinson, 33 — were arrested about 3:30 a.m. and booked at Dakota County jail on gross misdemeanor suspicion of child endangerment, according to jail records.

The Dakota County attorney’s office will review the case for charges, and police are investigating the circumstances of the family’s disappearance.

Lakeville police declined to elaborate on the specifics behind the couple’s arrests.