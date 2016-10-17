Superior robbery under investigation

Superior Police are investigating a Sunday morning mugging that sent a woman to the hospital. Police responded to the area behind 1224 Tower Ave. at 2:13 a.m. Sunday and found a 40-year-old female bleeding heavily from the head. Witnesses reported a male and female walking in the alley had been approached by a vehicle, which stopped alongside the couple. Four black males in their early 20s exited the vehicle, and one witness reported the male who exited the rear driver’s side door pointed a pistol at the male pedestrian. The male pedestrian fled on foot. He was the one who reported the incident and he told police the female was attacked and “mugged.”