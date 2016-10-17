Superior robbery under investigation
Superior Police are investigating a Sunday morning mugging that sent a woman to the hospital. Police responded to the area behind 1224 Tower Ave. at 2:13 a.m. Sunday and found a 40-year-old female bleeding heavily from the head. Witnesses reported a male and female walking in the alley had been approached by a vehicle, which stopped alongside the couple. Four black males in their early 20s exited the vehicle, and one witness reported the male who exited the rear driver’s side door pointed a pistol at the male pedestrian. The male pedestrian fled on foot. He was the one who reported the incident and he told police the female was attacked and “mugged.”
The woman was taken to Essentia in Duluth for treatment. In addition to the injuries, her Michael Kors black leather cross body purse was taken. The incident remains under investigation.