ST. PAUL — A 54-year-old man told young men to stop using profanity in downtown St. Paul and two attacked him, slashing his arm and hitting him on the head, police said Monday.

The victim fought off the suspects, who ran off. He later received treatment for his injuries at the VA Medical Center, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman.

St. Paul officers were called to the hospital to take the report early Sunday afternoon. The man was assaulted about 3 a.m. Sunday, as he waited to transfer to a bus after taking the Green Line from Minneapolis to downtown St. Paul. He was with his fiancee.

The Maplewood man told officers that three males, who he estimated to be 16- to 20-years-old, “were acting boisterous and being disrespectful by using profanity,” according to Ernster. The man asked them to stop swearing, but they began arguing with him and two assaulted him.