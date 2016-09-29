Couple accused of meth-using sexual assault of child

HUDSON, Wis. — A far western Wisconsin couple have been charged in St. Croix County Circuit Court for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

William R. Wuorenma, 35, and Amanda Lynn Catlin, 34, of Clear Lake, made their first court appearances earlier this week.. Wuorenma was charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child, one count of exposing a child to sexual activity and one count of contributing to delinquency.

Catlin’s charges include three counts of sexual assault of a child as a party to a crime and one count of exposing a child to sexual activity.

According to a criminal complaint:

Catlin first reported suspicious contact, in the town of Forest, between Wuorenma and the child to St. Croix County sheriff’s deputies on Sept. 21.

That led to an interview with another woman who knew the child. That woman said the child had confided in her to having a sexual relationship with Wuorenma.

The girl confirmed the relationship to investigators during an interview. She said events began in July 2015 after Wuorenma produced a methamphetamine bubbler and told her, “If you want to try it, try it.” The girl tried meth, she said, and began inquiring about sex.

Weeks passed and eventually Catlin convinced the girl to have sex with Wuorenma, the girl told investigators. Catlin was present during those episodes, the girl said.

Catlin admitted during an interview with authorities to three sexual episodes involving herself, Wuorenma and the girl. In each instance, the contact was preceded by all three smoking meth, she said.

The sexual contact between the girl and Wuorenma continued for nearly a year, she reported.

Catlin was held on a $20,000 cash bond at a hearing Monday, while Wuorenma was held on $25,000 cash bond.