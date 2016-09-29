FARGO—A Fargo man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of aggravated assault and sexual imposition stemming from an attack on a woman in March when he bit her face several times causing deep scarring..

Holden J. Indvik, 29, was sentenced to 10 years on the assault charge, with credit given for 206 days already served.

He was given five years on the sexual imposition charge, which were suspended for five years, and he was placed on supervised probation for five years

Indvik pleaded guilty in June to forcing sexual contact on a woman and biting her face during an incident on March 5.

The victim told police she and Indvik had been cuddling together on a bed when he began forcing himself on her and choking her when she resisted, according to court documents.

He also bit her face several times during the struggle, which caused deep scarring, according to information stated in court during Indvik's plea hearing.