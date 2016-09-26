Police arrest suspects in drive-by shooting; one injured

Hermantown police are investing a drive by shooting that occurred late Saturday night in the 4800 block of Oak Ridge Drive.

A 20-year old Superior man was struck by one of the bullets and was later transported to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the initial investigation, officers determined several shots were fired from a vehicle at a group of individuals standing in the yard at 4833 Oak Ridge Drive.

According to Hermantown police:

It was reported that two vehicles were involved in the shooting — a silver car bearing Texas plates and an older, dark-colored Chevrolet SUV with a silver-colored push bumper, according to Hermantown police. Both vehicles drove by the residence and the shots came from the SUV.

An attempt to locate was broadcast to all area squads and a short time later, officers located the silver car crossing the bridge into Superior. Officers initiated a traffic stop and one adult male, 20, was taken into custody without incident and is being held in the Douglas County Jail. The dark colored SUV was later located in the city of Duluth and was towed from the scene.

On Sunday, officers executed a search warrant at 628 N. 58th Ave. W. in Duluth where one adult and three juvenile males were taken into custody. One of the juvenile males was released after questioning. Two juvenile males, ages 16 and 15, were booked into the Arrowhead Juvenile Center and an adult male, age 47, was booked into the St. Louis County Jail.

This incident originated at the "Wall" on Skyline Parkway in Duluth and apparently stemmed from an argument between some of the participants who have had past altercations both in person and via social media.

The Hermantown police department is seeking charges for attempted second-degree murder, aid and abet second-degree assault, drive-by shooting, possession of a handgun by a prohibited person and second-degree assault in connection with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Hermantown police were assisted by the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, police departments Duluth, Proctor and Superior, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.