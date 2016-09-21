Search
    Duluth woman arrested for prostitution put on probation

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:21 p.m.
    BEMIDJI, Minn. -- A Duluth woman accused of prostitution in a Bemidji hotel pleaded guilty to the charge Wednesday and was sentenced to one year in jail, most of which was stayed.

    Kate Elizabeth Daniels, 37, was arrested Sept. 16 after a hotel employee reported that an ad on Backpage.com featured a picture of a female guest staying at the hotel, according to a complaint.

    Officers located the ad and arranged a sexual encounter with Daniels via text messages, asking about prices beforehand. According to the complaint, Daniels referred to the costs in numbers of “roses.”

    After a detective arrived for the meeting and followed Daniels to a hotel room, officers handcuffed her. Daniels later admitted to police that she had been “acting as an escort,” according to the complaint.

    Daniels was sentenced to one year in jail, 355 days of which was stayed. Because Daniels spent seven days in jail after her arrest, her sentence was served. She was also sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation.

