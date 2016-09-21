WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Police arrested a man on suspicion of exploiting a vulnerable adult after two people were found dead inside a White Bear Lake home Tuesday morning.

White Bear Lake police responded to a house on the 4700 block of Sandra Lane at 7:32 a.m. after a neighbor called to request a welfare check there.

The bodies appeared to have been there “for an extended period of time,” Police Chief Julie Swanson said in Tuesday afternoon statement. “It is unclear, at this time, how or when the individuals died,” the statement said.

Neither the names of the dead nor their genders were immediately released.

A man also found inside the residence was arrested and taken to the Ramsey County jail.

Robert James Kuefler, 59, is being held on suspicion of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. He had not been charged Tuesday.

Police did not say what relationship, if any, Kuefler had to the pair found dead in the house.