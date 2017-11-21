Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Did you lose this bag of pot at a convenience store near Bismarck? The cops will gladly reunite you with it.

    By Kris Kerzman Today at 11:26 a.m.

    LINCOLN, N.D. - A Facebook post by the Lincoln Police Department is giving lots of people the giggles — except, maybe, for one sober lawbreaker.

    Late on Monday, Nov. 19, the police posted a photo of a baggie of marijuana they said was found outside a Cenex in Lincoln, southeast of Bismarck.

    “If it belongs to you please contact the Lincoln Police Department at 258-2403 to reclaim your property,” they wrote in the post.

    Will their efforts to reunite someone with their lost weed really work? It’s worth a shot, they said.

    “We sometimes need the publics assistance in locating owners of pets that have no tags, so we tried the same approach here. #TagYourBag,” a comment to the Facebook post reads.

    The post has provided no shortage of euphoria for commenters, who have provided plenty of “Super Troopers” and “Cheech and Chong” reaction gifs.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsmarijuanaLincolnNorth Dakota
    Kris Kerzman

    Kris Kerzman is a digital content producer for The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead. He's also a dad, a board game enthusiast, and a sucker for an Oxford comma. He can be reached at (701) 241-5466 or kkerzman@forumcomm.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @kriskerzman.

    kkerzman@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5466
    Advertisement
    randomness