Late on Monday, Nov. 19, the police posted a photo of a baggie of marijuana they said was found outside a Cenex in Lincoln, southeast of Bismarck.

“If it belongs to you please contact the Lincoln Police Department at 258-2403 to reclaim your property,” they wrote in the post.

Will their efforts to reunite someone with their lost weed really work? It’s worth a shot, they said.

“We sometimes need the publics assistance in locating owners of pets that have no tags, so we tried the same approach here. #TagYourBag,” a comment to the Facebook post reads.

The post has provided no shortage of euphoria for commenters, who have provided plenty of “Super Troopers” and “Cheech and Chong” reaction gifs.