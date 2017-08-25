Superior’s Main Club closing
The region’s first club for the gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer community, the Main Club of Superior, is closing in the next month after 34 years in business.
The bar at 1217 Tower Ave. posted on Facebook it will be open for events through Duluth-Superior Pride Festival weekend — which overlaps with Labor Day weekend — though no definite closing date has been announced.
“We thank each and every one of you for your support over the years as we wish you the best in your days going forward,” the Main Club wrote on its page.