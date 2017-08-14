Husky Energy to buy Superior oil refinery

Superior's oil refinery is being sold to Canadian oil company Husky Energy.

Calumet is selling the plant for $435 million, according to Securities and Exchange Commission documents filed Monday. The sale is expected to close by the end of the year.

"We are excited to find with Husky a great home for our employees at Superior and want to thank them for their contributions to our organization over the last few years," CEO Tim Go said in a news release. "Their dedication and efforts have made Superior an attractive value proposition for Husky, who will retain the Superior employees and will assume the union contract and pension plan."

The refinery can process 50,000 barrels of oil per day into fuels and asphalt. Planned upgrades at the refinery will continue under Husky, Go said.