ICO shutters Superior stores

Local drivers will soon have fewer fueling options. All three Inter City Oil (ICO) gas stations in Superior will shut their doors by the end of the month.

The tanks at the South Tower location will be pulled Monday, according to Deb Krieg, vice president of corporate operations. The tanks at the Winter Street and Billings Park stores will be pulled Nov. 14.

"I want to say thank you to those who have supported us at our Superior locations, our employees, vendors and of course our customers," said ICO owner Judy Weber in a news release. "And to let you know we are still here, it’s not goodbye. It’s by no means over. It’s life and it’s just like Bob Dylan sang, ‘It’s a changin’ …’"

ICO will continue to operate its bulk petroleum and heating oil divisions as it has for almost 70 years and will work to redevelop its Superior sites while operating convenience stores throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Weber visited employees earlier this week to share the news.

ICO developed a Superior presence after the acquisition of Baille Oil in the mid-1980s, bringing with it a firm commitment to the community it served.

"We had great times promoting Superior positively with Ken Buehler, Jim Brown, Bill Jones, Tommy Bishop, Pat Puchalla, Pat Kelly, John Munson, Tracy Lundeen, Dave Strandberg, the late Roger "RJ" Johnson, Ray Paulsen, Ken Chapin, Marsh Nelson and Lou Latto at events ranging from matchbox derbys at the speedway to outdoor concerts and games, our 60-team golf tournaments for DARE at Nemadji, ping pong ball drops from helicopters, paper plate tosses, parades, races, block, parties, barbecues and contest and fun, fun, fun family giveaways galore," Krieg said.

The company launched Bayside Sounds, the now AMSOIL Sno-Cross at Spirit Mountain, Lake, Rattle & Roll and was the first major sponsor of the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival. ICO brought in musical performers from the 1960s and 1970s, including the Beach Boys and the Monkees, to Connors Point.

Weber herself has championed many local causes, from Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) programs and an expansion at the Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA to the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center.

ICO has made a number of recent changes in the Twin Ports, including the sale of its Haines and Maple Grove site in Hermantown to Kwik Trip. But it will continue to expand its location on London Road in east Duluth and its convenience store in Canal Park while focusing on the heart of the business, bulk petroleum and heating oil.

"We filled a niche in Superior … and now ICO’s executive team is charged with finding new opportunities for their real estate," Weber told her employees as she thanked them for their service and involvement with the community.