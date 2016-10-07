Floral designer opens Superior shop

Floral designer Sue McIntyre arranges flowers Wednesday at Artistic Florals by Leslie, 1705 Tower Ave., Suite 100. The new business, launched by McIntyre’s sister, Leslie Hietala, provides floral arrangements and gifts for all life’s celebrations. Jed Carlson/jcarlson@superiortelegram.com

When Johnna Carlson and her family called Leslie Hietala to order flowers for a funeral, the floral designer listened closely to their input and answered each question.

"There were 14 of us trying to order flowers," Carlson said. "Everybody got to have a small voice in the arrangements."

Unsure which blooms went well together and matched the season, they looked to Hietala for help finding the right blend.

"She was a good coach," said Carlson, of Superior.

The family even brought their own containers for Hietala to put the flowers in. The end result was gorgeous.

"They were beyond my expectation," Carlson said. "We were very, very pleased."

With more than 40 years of experience in the industry, Hietala launched her own business, Artistic Florals by Leslie, Monday. In addition to flowers for all life's celebrations, the store at 1705 Tower Ave., Suite 100, also offers cards, candy, gifts and local artwork. Current artists include Carla Hamilton and Mary McMahan. The candy, Chiqui's Chocolates, is made by a woman from Pengilly, Minn.

"We're all about women empowering women," Hietala said.

"And local artists," said her sister and employee, Sue McIntyre. About every three months, new artists will be featured at the shop.

The sisters specialize in wedding arrangements and sympathy pieces. They offer green and blooming plants for sale as well as custom-made designs featuring fresh or dried silk flowers.

Hietala said it's been a lifelong dream of hers to open a business of her own. Entrepreneurship runs in the family. Her grandparents owned Kitch's restaurant and Thompson Grocery in Superior's North End neighborhood. Family members have held public office in Superior and owned various local businesses.

"We grew up caring about the community," Hietala said.

About four years ago, Hietala started actively looking into a shop of her own. The spot at 1705 Tower Ave., which shares a building with Serenity Spa & Salon and Posh Affair Boutique, met all her needs. It's got high visibility, a good blend of businesses and plenty of parking available, Hietala said.

"I think it's an excellent addition to not only our building but our community," said Serenity owner, Jolene Sajec.

The flower shop opened Monday with cake and coffee. Tuesday, Marilyn Keeler of Lake Nebagamon stopped in on the advice of her stylist.

"This is just so nice," she said.

Family members pitched in to create a space that's comfortable and inviting, painting the walls a light blue, building counters and adding a false floor to the design area. In the midst of preparations, Hietala and McIntyre designed arrangements for two funerals.

"We've had a wonderful response," Hietala said, and they appreciate the trust customers have in them. "I really feel blessed."

The shop will offer monthly specials, and is going to be involved in a shop hop with other local businesses later this month. During the month of October, customers can get 10 percent off a boutonniere or corsage if they mention "Fall Ball."

Artistic Florals by Leslie is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call 715-718-5688 or visit their Facebook page.

Opening week

Artistic Florals by Leslie wasn't the only business to open its doors in Superior this week. Three blocks down from the flower shop, 7 WEST Taphouse opened to the public Monday. The taphouse, 1319 Tower Ave., offers beer-infused burgers, tacos, salads, 40 different American tap beers and craft beer. More information can be found at www.7westtaphouse.com or the 7 WEST Taphouse Superior Facebook page.

The newest Kwik Trip, 918 Belknap St., welcomed its first customers Thursday morning, bringing the Superior total up to six. An additional Kwik Trip is under construction in city's South End neighborhood.