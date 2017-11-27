One killed in Ashland County crash

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office was called to County Highway N and Fourth Street in Glidden at about 7:51 p.m. Sunday. A 2008 Chevrolet Aveo was located off the roadway in trees and brush with a deceased male inside. A state trooper and technical reconstructionist also responded to the scene.

According to the state patrol, the vehicle entered a 25 mph zone with a left curve. The driver failed to negotiate the curve, traveled off the roadway and the vehicle overturned.

The crash remains under investigation by Wisconsin State Patrol.