Minn. man dies following snowmobile crash
BEMIDJI, Minn. -- A 23-year-old man from Swatara was killed in a snowmobile crash early Thursday morning, Nov. 23.
When deputies arrived on scene following a report of the crash at 6:05 a.m., they learned Jeremy Joseph Gindele, 23, had already been transported to a rural residence. He was pronounced dead at the residence. Investigators said Gindele was riding a 2007 Ski-Doo 600 Renegade in a field when he lost control of the sled, throwing him off the snowmobile, the release said.
An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the crash remains under investigation.
Swatara is about 90 miles southeast of Bemidji, and about 28 miles south of Grand Rapids.