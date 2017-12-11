Board terminates two teachers
The Superior School Board fired two Superior High School teachers at the recommendation of Superintendent Janna Stevens.
The Board approved terminating Gretchen Hexum, 44, of Esko on Oct. 2, after she was accused of striking a student. Hexum was charged with disorderly conduct in Douglas County Circuit Court on Oct. 6. She is scheduled for a status conference Friday.
Hexum has decided not to grieve the decision, according to Stevens.
The second firing took place last week when the School Board accepted the Dec. 4 recommendation to terminate Dan Schulz, according to the superintendent. Stevens could not state specifically why Schulz was fired, but did say he violated school policy and the actions that resulted in his termination did not involve a student.