Public record
Douglas County Circuit Court
Oct. 27
Jennifer Lynn Mihalak, 35, Poplar, financial transaction card fraudulent use, deferred judgment of conviction agreement terminated, three years of probation, 60 days jail.
Oct. 30
Jeremy Roy Flahaven, 47, 616 N. 22nd St., third offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, 180 days jail stayed, 18 months of probation, 60 days jail, Huber work release, $3,264 fine, 30-month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock; bail jumping, no contest plea, $579 fine and court costs; third offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.
Jerrid Allen McMillan, 34, Duluth, deliver amphetamine, no contest plea, two years of probation, 39 days jail, $518 court costs.
Michael Edward Murray, 48, 1607 Hammond Ave., unlawful phone use repeated harassment, no contest plea, $201 fine; disorderly conduct, unlawful phone use harassment, dismissed.
Jessica Marie Myshack, 35, 1810½ Banks Ave. second offense in three years operating without valid license, guilty plea, eight days jail, $443 court costs.
Steven Michael Ostman, 30, Pueblo, Colo., operating while revoked, guilty plea, 32 days jail, $443 court costs.