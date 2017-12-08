Firefighters aim to 'Keep the Wreath Green'

A wreath lit with green bulbs will hang on the town fire hall on U.S. Highway 35 through Jan. 2, 2018. If a household fire occurs during the holiday season in Douglas County, one of the green bulbs will change to red.

Each year, the wreath serves as a visible reminder of the safety precautions that should be taken during the holidays and throughout the year. The goal is to keep the wreath green.

The wreath had 12 red lights in 2014, four red lights in 2015 and only one red light by the end of the 2016 campaign.

Possible fire dangers during the holidays include lights and decorations, artificial and live trees, fireplaces, space heaters and lit candles. Town of Superior Fire Chief Darryl Fiegle also urged residents to check their smoke alarms to make sure they're working properly and to close the doors to bedrooms to keep heat and smoke from entering the room in case of a fire.

"We wish you a safe and happy holiday season," Fiegle said.