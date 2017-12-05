Dog’s discovery leads to skeletal remains

The dog’s owner called the sheriff’s office to report the find. Deputies responded to the area south of Barron to find what’s believed to be a human skull. Following a search of woods near the home, the skeletal remains of a body were found, the sheriff’s office said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Barron County Medical Examiner, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Minnesota are all working to identify the remains. The sheriff’s office said the county has no current missing person cases and it is contacting surrounding counties for information on possible missing persons.

Barron is about 55 miles north of Eau Claire.