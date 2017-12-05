Public record

Lisa Marie Olson, 34, Poplar, operating while revoked amended to no valid driver's license, no contest plea, $182 fine.

Challan Lavern Roerig, 23, Duluth, party to retail theft, guilty plea, 13 days jail, $443 court costs.

Sean Richard Sanigar, 28, 1811 Lamborn Ave., operating while revoked, no contest plea, 32 days jail, $705 fine and court costs; repeater domestic battery, no contest plea, 32 days jail, concurrent, $443 court costs; three additional counts operating while revoked, five counts bail jumping, dismissed.

Travis Lee Anthony Shockley, 29, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea, four days jail, $579 fine and court costs; possession of narcotic drugs, dismissed

Oct. 24

Michael Erwin James Bergen, 33, 4905½ E. Neuman Road, failure to maintain sex offender registration, no contest plea, 90 days jail, $443 court costs; possess firearm convicted out of state felony, no contest plea, three years in prison, two years extended supervision stayed, three years of probation, 217 days jail, do not possess or use dangerous weapons, $3,873 restitution and court fees; domestic disorderly conduct, bail jumping, criminal damage to property, no contest pleas, three years of probation, concurrent, $518 court costs; two counts contempt of court, three additional counts bail jumping, dismissed but read in for sentencing; additional count failure to maintain sex offender registry, sex offender use different name, two additional counts bail jumping, take and drive vehicle without consent, dismissed.

Keith Tye Pfannes Sr., 29, 1618 N. 16th St., No. 4, fourth offense operate with restricted controlled substance, probation revoked, 170 days jail.

Oct. 26

Joshua Thomas Inithar, 30, 5405 Cummings Ave., neglecting a child amended to disorderly conduct, no contest plea, $400 fine.

Heather Lynn Landowski, 29, Moorhead, Minn., possession of methamphetamine amended to possession of amphetamine, guilty plea, one year of probation, two days jail, $563 fine and court costs; possession of marijuana, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Adam Louis Ross, 35, 1319 Grand Ave., two counts contempt of court, four counts bail jumping, dismissed.

Oct. 27

Nathan Kory Anderson, 32, 1121 Hammond Ave., possession of cocaine, guilty plea, one year of probation, $443 court costs; possession of marijuana, dismissed.

Jill Lynette Bachmann, 55, 818 Broadway St., operating while revoked, guilty plea, $642 fine.

Melissa Sue Carlson, 30, Duluth, resisting or obstructing an officer, guilty plea, 45 days jail, $443 court costs; possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Jonathan Lee Crabtree, 35, 67 E. Seventh St., receiving or concealing stolen property, guilty plea, one day in jail, $589 fine and court costs.

Meaghan Lynn Fleischer, 21, Hermantown, party to possession of narcotic drugs, no contest plea, 18 months of probation, $749 fine and court costs, eligible to be expunged.

Julie Ann Gengler, 58, Eau Claire, Wis., failure to install ignition interlock, no contest plea, $705 fine and court costs; operating while revoked, dismissed.

Jon Kurtis Martin Graves, 23, 4117 E. Second St., repeater resisting or obstructing an officer, no contest plea, nine months jail, Huber work release, $443 court costs.

Jacob Allen Halbrook, 30, 1709 N. 22nd St., first offense operating while intoxicated with passenger under 16 years old, guilty plea, 20 days jail, Huber work release, $1,555 fine, 16-month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; first offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration with passenger under 16 years old, dismissed.

Eric James Hester, 42, Duluth, fourth offense operating while intoxicated, guilty plea, three years of probation, 180 days jail, $3,264 fine, 36-month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; fourth offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Delone Lamar Hill, 39, 1116 Hughitt Ave., Apt. 9, take and drive vehicle without consent amended to take and drive vehicle without consent abandon vehicle, no contest plea, 18 days jail, $443 court costs; possession of methamphetamine, guilty plea, two years of probation, $518 court costs; bail jumping, dismissed but read in for sentencing; possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Lamario DeAngelo Hubbard, 41, Duluth, substantial battery, dismissed.