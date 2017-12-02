Plane makes emergency landing on Interstate 94
VALLEY CITY, N.D.—Mechanical failure forced a pilot to make an emergency landing Saturday, Dec. 2, onto Interstate 94 near here.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol reported a 1974 Cessna Cardinal airplane was on its way from Fargo to Bismarck when "total engine failure" struck just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The pilot, Jerry Schauer, of Bismarck, safely glided the plane onto I-94 around mile marker 280 westbound before taxiing into the north ditch about 12 miles west of Valley City.
Authorities said there was no damage to the plane and the pilot wasn't injured. The plane was to be removed from the ditch Sunday, Dec. 3, during daylight hours.
A news release said representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration will contact the pilot to discuss the incident.