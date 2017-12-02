Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Plane makes emergency landing on Interstate 94

    By Forum staff reports on Dec 2, 2017 at 8:40 p.m.
    This 1974 Cessina Cardinal airplane made an emergency landing Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, onto Interstate 94 west of Valley City, N.D. (Special to The Forum)

    VALLEY CITY, N.D.—Mechanical failure forced a pilot to make an emergency landing Saturday, Dec. 2, onto Interstate 94 near here.

    The North Dakota Highway Patrol reported a 1974 Cessna Cardinal airplane was on its way from Fargo to Bismarck when "total engine failure" struck just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The pilot, Jerry Schauer, of Bismarck, safely glided the plane onto I-94 around mile marker 280 westbound before taxiing into the north ditch about 12 miles west of Valley City.

    Authorities said there was no damage to the plane and the pilot wasn't injured. The plane was to be removed from the ditch Sunday, Dec. 3, during daylight hours.

    A news release said representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration will contact the pilot to discuss the incident.

    Explore related topics:NewsAccidentsNorth DakotaValley CityNorth Dakota Highway PatrolInterstate 94planesairplanesEmergency landing
    Advertisement
    randomness