Man injured in Saturday Minnesota rollover
BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Minn.—A driver was injured Saturday, Dec. 2, near here after overcorrecting and rolling his vehicle.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported Keith Martin Hanson, 60, of Ely, Minn., was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger northbound on U.S. Highway 169 shortly after 11 a.m. when he veered off the road, overcorrected and rolled the truck. The vehicle landed right-side up facing the opposite direction in the northbound lane of the highway.
Hanson, who was wearing a selt belt at the time, was brought to Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.