Man injured in Saturday Minnesota rollover

An FM ambulance leaves the scene at Buhler, a parts distribution center in Fargo's Industrial Park, Tuesday morning after responding to an accident call. Dave Wallis / The Forum

The Minnesota State Patrol reported Keith Martin Hanson, 60, of Ely, Minn., was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger northbound on U.S. Highway 169 shortly after 11 a.m. when he veered off the road, overcorrected and rolled the truck. The vehicle landed right-side up facing the opposite direction in the northbound lane of the highway.