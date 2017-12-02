Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Man injured in Saturday Minnesota rollover

    By Forum staff reports on Dec 2, 2017 at 2:28 p.m.
    An FM ambulance leaves the scene at Buhler, a parts distribution center in Fargo's Industrial Park, Tuesday morning after responding to an accident call. Dave Wallis / The Forum

    BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Minn.—A driver was injured Saturday, Dec. 2, near here after overcorrecting and rolling his vehicle.

    The Minnesota State Patrol reported Keith Martin Hanson, 60, of Ely, Minn., was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger northbound on U.S. Highway 169 shortly after 11 a.m. when he veered off the road, overcorrected and rolled the truck. The vehicle landed right-side up facing the opposite direction in the northbound lane of the highway.

    Hanson, who was wearing a selt belt at the time, was brought to Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

    Explore related topics:NewsMinnesotaAccidentscrashesMinnesota State PatrolSt. Louis Countyrollovers
    Advertisement
    randomness