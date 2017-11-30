Three people — Derek Joel Koch, 35, and Shaylee Bree McCulloch, 20, both of Dalton, and Hailey Rose Johnson, 20, of Erhard — have been arrested in the case.

They are each charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

According to court documents:

Koch hired a man identified in court documents as David Laiz, of Colorado, to recover a $750 drug debt.

Laiz drove to the victim's apartment with McCulloch and Johnson, where Laiz shot the victim at least twice and then accidentally shot himself in the foot when he tripped and fell as he fled the area.

Laiz later presented himself to the Grant County Sheriff's Office before he was taken to the hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound.

Following an investigation, McCulloch and Johnson were arrested Nov. 24 after authorities observed them leave Koch's home near Ten Mile Lake in rural Dalton.

Johnson told authorities Koch hired a man named David to help her and McCulloch earn money for drug sales and to "have their backs" when they collected money for drugs.

She said the man was with her and McCulloch when they were told by Koch via a text message to drive to the victim's home and collect money from him.

The victim, who underwent surgery for at least two gunshot wounds, told police after the surgery that he answered his door at 4 a.m. and was confronted by a man who asked him his name before shooting him.

The victim said he wrestled the attacker in an attempt to get the gun and was shot again.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, Laiz had not been charged in connection with the case