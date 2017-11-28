Sheriff's office seeks missing Douglas County teen

A friend reported seeing the teen Nov. 10 in Superior on the corner of Tower Avenue and North 26th Street.

Olson has brown hair and eyes, and a scar on his left elbow from a surgery. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

According to the flier, Olson may be in need of medication for an illness and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about Olson is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, (715) 395-1371.