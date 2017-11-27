Hunter shot, injured by companions in east Wisconsin

Investigators say two members of the party were trying to shoot a deer in Ozaukee County mid-day on Wednesday when they fired their rifles in the direction of a 53-year-old man from Random Lake.

He was struck in the upper left leg.

Members of the hunting party provided first aid.

Authorities say the man was flown to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is leading the investigation with help from the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the shooting appears to be accidental.

