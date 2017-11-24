Pizza run ends with drunken driving charge

According to the criminal complaint:

Superior Police Officer Joshua Kneeland observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on North 28th Street the evening of Nov. 17. When he ran the plate, Kneeland found the registered owner, Gray, had a suspended driver's license. The officer followed the vehicle and activated his lights for a traffic stop. The driver, later identified as Gray, continued on, turning into a driveway on the 2900 block of Hughitt Avenue.

When he exited the vehicle, Gray had bloodshot eyes, slightly slurred speech and an odor of intoxicants. He told the officer he was coming from a Superior restaurant with pizza and that he had a couple beers while waiting for it. Gray performed poorly on field sobriety tests and a breath test came back with a result of 0.131.

Gray has three prior convictions for operating while intoxicated out of Wisconsin, according to the complaint. He also has a 2016 conviction out of Minnesota for a blood alcohol content charge.

Cash bond for Gray was set at $2,500 and he was ordered not to use or possess alcohol, and not operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. His next court appearance was set for Nov. 29.