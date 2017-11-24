Superior search leads to drug charges

Cory Joseph Koivunen, 29, faces felony charges of repeater possession with intent to deliver marijuana and repeater possession of narcotic drugs. He made an initial appearance in court Monday.

According to the criminal complaint:

Investigators from the Superior Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at one of the Nottingham apartments the afternoon of Nov. 16. They found a white, rock-like substance in a pair of boots that a witness saw Koivunen messing with. It tested positive for fentanyl, an opioid stronger than heroin. Nearly a pound of marijuana, with a street value of about $3,000, was found in a backpack in a closet of the apartment.

Koivunen was convicted in Minnesota in January for felony possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.

Cash bond was set at $1,000 and his next court appearance is set for Nov. 29.