Council adopts airport 'wish list'

No one spoke for or against the petition, which outlines possible projects that would be eligible for funding over the next three years.

"The petition lists projects that we may or may not undertake in the next three years — so it's a wish list," Public Works Director Todd Janigo said.

Among the projects are refurbishing the automated weather observation system; crack repairing and sealing, and replacing markings on pavement; purchasing for airport development and approach protection; maintaining runway approaches; constructing taxiways; constructing a public-use storage hangar; installing approach lights; rehabilitating, and relighting the runways; purchasing snow removal and mowing equipment; and any work related to the projects.

The list makes it possible for the Wisconsin Bureau of Aeronautics to prioritize projects around the state for Federal Aviation Administration consideration, Janigo said.

"This makes us eligible for that process," Janigo said.

The public still has time to weigh in on the petition.

Janigo said comments could be directed to him at the city's Public Works Department through Dec. 1. Comments will be included with the petition.

Comments can be submitted to Todd Janigo, Room 200, Government Center, 1316 N. 14th St., Superior WI 54880 or janigot@ci.superior.wi.us.

In other business, the Council:

* Approved installing rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFB) at North Seventh Street and Hammond Avenue to help residents living east of the avenue cross to the Kwik Trip on the west side of Hammond, two blocks south of the Blatnik Bridge approach. The RRFBs will come from an underutilized intersection at North 12th Street and Banks Avenue.

* Adopted the 2018 budget for the landfill. Expenses are expected to outpace revenues by about $200,000, but the garbage and recycling fees remain unchanged in 2018.

* Adopted the $1.5 million library budget. Expenses are expected to be about $4,000 less than projected revenues.

* Approved a "consent to leasehold mortgage," which will allow Sailboats Inc. to use its rights under is lease to operate the city-owned marina on Barker's Island as collateral for a business loan with National Bank of Commerce. It will allow the company to refinance for more favorable terms, according to minutes of the Nov. 9 Finance Committee meeting.