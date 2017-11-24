Photo contest focuses on river, harbor

Contestants are submitting striking digital images that highlight the diverse flora, wildlife and recreational activities in or near the St. Louis River that connect people to their natural habitat and harbor activity.

The St Louis River Alliance plans to feature many of the photographs submitted to this contest in its work to help protect the river's diversity. Winners receive cash prizes, exposure on multiple websites, an exhibit at a local Superior gallery, and entry and recognition at the St. Louis River Alliance's annual Winter Gala.

All images must be submitted through the WooBox website using a Facebook account, woobox.com/ooio47. More information and instructions can be found on the St. Louis River Alliance website, stlouisriver.org/2017-seasons-of-the-st-louis-river-photo-contest.

Online entries can be submitted until 11:59 p.m. Dec. 1.

Winners will be announced in December at the St. Louis River Alliance open house. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources sponsors the contest.

Award categories include people's choice, voted on by the public, and scenic (wildlife, birds and flora) people and recreation; and harbor activities selected by judges.