Superior police deliver for kindness

Now through December, with emphasis around the holidays, officers will distribute gift cards to members of the public. Contact with citizens, resulting in a gift card being handed out, can result from an officer seeing someone who appears to be in need, recognizing good driving behavior or perhaps being observed doing something kind for another person.

All the contributors to this program want to help make the holiday season a little brighter by "paying it forward" and help improve relationships with the community the department is sworn to protect.