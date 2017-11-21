The studio performs the "Snow Miser & Heat Miser" song from the Children's classic movie "A Year Without a Santa Claus." The production will be accompanied by live music from the Crescent Moon band, also from Superior.

The studio applied to participate in the parade in 2016 after director Carolyn Nelson-Kavajecz watched the parade live on national television last Thanksgiving morning.

"My daughter Rokkyn and her friend Bella Olson, who is also a Sterling Silver Studio dancer, thought it would be fun to try to get into the parade. We found an application online, submitted some videos and photos of our past parade productions, and hoped for the best."

The studio received a parade acceptance letter in September.

Members of the Sterling Silver Senior Parade Corps and the Senior Performing Arts Company dancers will be representing the "Snow Misers" while the Sterling Silver Fire Twirlers represent the "Heat Misers" in the production.

"We thought it would be fun to add the live music element into the parade production, so we asked the Crescent Moon band if they would be interested in performing with us," Nelson-Kavajecz said. "In the movie "A Year Without a Santa Claus" the Heat Miser and the Snow Miser are brothers. Real-life brothers, Jessie and Shane Nelson who are the front men of Crescent Moon, provide vocals and portray the Miser Brothers throughout the song. The fact that they are brothers helps them get into character and put on a spirited performance.

Carrie Lahr and Carolyn Nelson-Kavajecz, who provided choreography for the piece, are Jessie and Shane's sisters, bringing this family performance full circle.

"It is rewarding to be able to offer local kids and adults these types of national performance opportunities, and it makes it even better that we can share this experience as a family," Nelson-Kavajecz said.

The McDonald's Chicagoland Thanksgiving Day Parade is televised WGN Network (Channels 21 or 778). You can also watch online at WGNTV.com. The parade begins at 8 a.m. Thursday. Sterling Silver Studio is No. 26 in the parade. The performers have also been invited back to the television staging area at the end of the parade to dance in the nationally televised "Uptown Funk" parade finale.