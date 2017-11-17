Arrest warrant issued for Superior shooting suspect

Austin is a black male, 6-foot tall weighing about 154 pounds, and police said he should be considered armed and dangerous. He was known to be in the Twin Ports area Thursday.

Austin has been known to use a maroon 2002 Dodge Caravan with Minnesota plate 952MTV, according to police. He is suspected of stealing a silver-colored 2013 Nissan Rogue with Minnesota plate 729PHC from Doc’s Gym in Superior.

Anyone with information on Austin’s location is asked to call 911.

A 29-year-old Superior man was shot at “near point blank range” in his residence Wednesday, according to a release from the Superior Police Department. Court records indicate the shooting was motivated by the fact that the reported victim repossessed a vehicle he sold to Austin via Craigslist after Austin failed to pay $400 for it.

According to the complaint: Police officers responded to the 3400 block of Belknap Street for a reported gun incident about 11:42 p.m. Wednesday. The male victim had a lot of blood on his face and a distinct circular wound on his forehead. A medical scan confirmed that the man had been shot. Officers found what appeared to be a .25 caliber shell casing at the residence.

The reported victim told officers he sold Austin a car for $400 through Craigslist within the last few weeks, but Austin never made the payment. When the Superior man saw the vehicle in Duluth several days ago, he removed the battery and plates and later retrieved it.

The reported victim told officers that Austin had threatened to kill his ex-wife and children if he took back the vehicle.

When the Superior man opened the back door to let his dog out Wednesday night, Austin was there. He said something to the effect of “Remember me? You thought I was kidding.” Austin walked into the house and pointed a handgun at the Superior man, who tried to duck behind his refrigerator. The reported victim told officers that Austin fired at him while leaving out the back door.

Austin was convicted of simple robbery, a felony, in July of 2016 in Blue Earth County, Minn.

The attempted homicide charge carries a maximum penalty of 60 years of imprisonment.